BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint on Friday.

Around 4 p.m., Battle Creek police got a call from a woman who said her boyfriend held her against her will with a handgun, officers said. The woman, who was an adult, was able to escape after four hours and contact the police.

Officers responded to a hotel on Beckley Road Between Capital Avenue and Minges Road in Battle Creek, where police say the man was living. Police contacted the man but he would not come out of the hotel for 45 minutes. When he did, police arrested him.

He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Battle Creek police did not identify the man or woman.