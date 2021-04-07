Man arrested for attempted sexual assault near Battle Creek

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman near Battle Creek.

The attack happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hopkins Street near East Avenue N in Pennfield Township.

A woman told Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies that as she unlocked the door to her apartment, a man forced her in and tried to sexually assault her. He ultimately took off.

He was soon identified as a 22-year-old who lives in the area. Deputies found his car and arrested the man.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on home invasion and criminal sexual conduct charges.