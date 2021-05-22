Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for attempted kidnapping in Battle Creek after a similar incident minutes before.

The Battle Creek Police Department says that just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1600 block of W. Michigan Avenue near Geiger Avenue in the Urbandale area.

When they arrived, witnesses told them a 38-year-old man driving a red compact vehicle pulled up to a woman riding her bicycle. Police say the man got out of the car from the passenger side, came up behind the woman, pulled her off the bike and tried to get her in the car. Police say people in other cars stopped to help the woman. When the man saw people coming toward him, he let go of the woman, got back into the car and left.

The officer got a description of the man and vehicle involved. They said they had dealt with the man just a few minutes before on a separate incident.

Police say the previous incident happened only a couple of blocks away in the 100 block of Lacey Avenue north of W. Michigan Avenue when the man was found in the backyard of a home. Police say the man was seen driving in the area, then pulled up to a house. He was spotted in the backyard, a woman yelled for help and her brother chased the man out of the yard. When police got there, the car was spotted and contact was made with the man.

Police say they ticketed the man for prowling after the incident on Lacey. BCPD added that due to legislation that went into affect earlier this year, people committing nonviolent crimes are not arrested, but rather issued appearance citations.



The man was arrested for the second incident after a witness identified him.

