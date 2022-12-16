BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that James Casey, 36, was arrested at a home on Keith Street.

On Thursday, Casey was arraigned on attempted murder, home invasion and weapons charges.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Howland Street near the intersection of Parkway Drive. A 45-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, according to BCPD.