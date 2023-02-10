BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.

Wednesday morning, the Battle Creek Police Department got a tip that a 31-year-old man named Jonothon Allen was sending messages to someone on social media claiming that he would pay them money to kill a victim.

Two detectives went to the victim’s home near Carl Avenue in Battle Creek to talk to them about the messages. After speaking with the victim, police got into their car and started to leave. That was when they noticed Allen near the home.

Police said they witnessed him pull a Halloween mask from his backpack and put it on his head. They arrested him. The detectives found a large kitchen knife when they searched his backpack.

The knife in Jonothan Allen’s backpack when police arrested him. (Courtesy Battle Creek Police Department) The mask Jonothan Allen was wearing when police arrested him. (Courtesy Battle Creek Police Department)

Allen is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.