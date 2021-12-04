Man arrested after stabbing half brother in Calhoun County; victim survives

BELLEVUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Late Friday night deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing. They found a man wounded, but alive. Later, they tracked down his alleged attacker.

It happened on the 23000 block of Junction Road. When deputies arrived they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound in his neck. He was being treated for his wound by family members, who said his attacker ran away on foot.

The family witnessed the attack, but police have not released their story. We do know that the suspect lived in the house with the family.

2 K-9’s and 8 officers could not find the man in their initial search, but dispatch began to receive calls of a man who looked like the suspect knocking on the doors of multiple homes near where the stabbing happened.

Around 2 a.m. Michigan State Police began canvassing near a recent call about a knocking man, where they were able to quickly find and arrest the suspect.

The suspect was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Battle Creek City Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority as well as the Bellevue Fire Department.