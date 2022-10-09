BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after an assault and high-speed chase in Battle Creek on Sunday, city officials say.

It started around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Cliff Street near James Street. Police were called about an assault at a home, the city of Battle Creek said. It said the suspect had been invited there by one of the residents.

The man was chased out by the brothers of the assault victim, officials say. They say he then fired multiple gunshots. The city said officers do not know which direction the shots were fired in, but no one was hit and nothing was damaged.

Multiple shell casings were found, city officials say.

The victim of the assault did not need medical treatment, the city said.

Officers found his vehicle at Dickman Road and McCamly Street and tried to pull him over, but he fled, officials say. The chase, which reached speeds higher than 100 mph, went into Bedford Township and then back into Battle Creek. Police lost him at Van Buren Street and Limit Street.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office helped.

Around 7 a.m., officers went to the man’s home and arrested him without incident.

Inside his vehicle officers “found several assault weapons, and various calibers of ammunition, including .223, 308, 7.62×39, 9mm, and 12 gauge,” the city said.

The man was arrested on assault, fleeing and eluding and multiple weapons charges.