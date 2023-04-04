BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for shooting and killing his girlfriend with a crossbow in Battle Creek Sunday.

Joel Wagner, 59, was charged with open murder in Calhoun County Court Tuesday afternoon.

The charge stems from Sunday, when Battle Creek police were sent to a home on Capital Avenue NE near E Emmett Street for a report that a woman had been shot with a crossbow. Officers found Kori-Lee Moser injured at the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Battle Creek police said Wagner and Moser had lived together at the home and had been in a relationship for several years.

Narcotics might have contributed to the shooting, police suspect, but they are waiting on confirmation from forensic testing.

Wagner is scheduled for a preliminary exam conference on April 17 and preliminary examination on April 24.