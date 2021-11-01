Man, 70, dies following crash in Springfield

Calhoun County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
calhoun-county-sheriffs-department-generic-020316

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old man died following a crash near Battle Creek Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 30th Street and 6th Avenue in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the 70-year-old, who was eastbound, failed to obey a stop sign and his vehicle collided with a northbound car, causing the northbound vehicle to roll.

The northbound driver, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 70-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!