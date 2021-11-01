Man, 70, dies following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old man died following a crash near Battle Creek Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 30th Street and 6th Avenue in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the 70-year-old, who was eastbound, failed to obey a stop sign and his vehicle collided with a northbound car, causing the northbound vehicle to roll.

The northbound driver, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 70-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.