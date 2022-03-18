NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Do you love animals? The Binder Park Zoo is hiring for its 2022 season.

On Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 433-acre zoo near Battle Creek will hold its final two job fairs of the season. Seasonal jobs available range from concessions, line cooks and guest service attendants to carousel operators and cashiers.

“We always say that no two visits are ever the same so there are no two days that are the same here at the zoo,” Renee Newman, director of operations, said. “If you come in at one position, you could be working in an area one day and a different area the next day… It’s what keeps the job exciting and fun…”

With the variation in jobs from day to day, employees will be cross-trained so they are prepared to work in multiple areas, Newman said.

Anyone 16 or older by opening day, May 1, may apply.

“We’re looking for applicants who this is maybe their first time job. What a great first-time job to be able to come out and work around animals, get to see them on your breaks and take walks around,” Newman said.

Pay varies from person to person and is “discussed with each applicant.” Newman said that it’s competitive with similar positions at other organizations and businesses. Hours can be flexible.

Applications can be filled out in advance at the zoo’s website or at the job fairs, which will be in the Cross Administration Building at the zoo off Division Drive at Beadle Lake Road.