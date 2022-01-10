Longtime Battle Creek reporter Trace Christenson dies at 72

Trace Christenson, an award-winning reporter for nearly 40 years at the Battle Creek Enquirer, has died after a fall at his home. He was 72. (courtesy)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — The Battle Creek-area is mourning after Trace Christenson, an award-winning reporter for nearly 40 years at the Battle Creek Enquirer, died after a fall at his home. He was 72.

Christenson fell down the stairs Saturday and suffered a traumatic head injury. He was pronounced dead Sunday.

Christenson covered justice and public safety issues in Battle Creek and area communities. He held multiple roles during his tenure at the Battle Creek Enquirer, from justice and public safety reporter to staff writer and photographer.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert was one of the many public officeholders who got to know Christenson. He said the storied journalist will be remembered for the way he treated people.

“He was just a kind man, no matter what was going on. He always had a nice wit, very nice personality. Just a wonderful person to be around. A lot of people — everyone is going to miss him in this county,” Gilbert said.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker described Christenson as an “old-school, venerable newsman.”

Enquirer reporter Nick Buckley says Christenson was “one of a kind.”

According to the Enquirer, he will be an organ and tissue donor through Gift of Life.