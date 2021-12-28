Local officials: Some Android users can’t call 911

Alberto Villarreal, Creative Lead for Mobile and Laptops, holds up a Pixel 4 phone while interviewed at Google in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in Calhoun County are warning about a glitch that means some Android users can’t call 911.

“We’ve become aware of an issue with Android devices and Microsoft Teams that may cause a device to be unable to dial 911,” the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said in a Tuesday release.

If your device is running Android 10 or above and you have downloaded Microsoft Teams, your phone may be impacted.

Google recommends checking to see if you are signed in to Microsoft Teams. If you are, stay signed in and update the app. If you aren’t signed in, uninstall and then reinstall the app.