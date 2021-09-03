Kellogg Co. cutting more than 200 Battle Creek jobs by 2023

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Co. will be cutting more than 200 jobs at its Battle Creek location.

The company told employees Friday that around 212 jobs will be cut by the end of 2023, Kellogg confirmed to News 8. The cuts were first reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The jobs will be cut to relocate cereal production to other plants, Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for Kellogg said in a written statement.

“In our ongoing analysis of our RTEC network, it’s clear that some locations are more cost-effective and better performing than others,” Bahner said. “We must ensure we have the right capacity in the right locations to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and become more competitive.”

Bahner said the company is still devoted to working with employees.

“While this is the right thing to do for the business, any decision that impacts people is incredibly difficult,” Bahner said. “We are committed to helping our talented and dedicated employees, and we are devoted to working with them and their union to ensure they have outplacement assistance, resources and support through this transition.”