Kellogg Community College taking ‘The Wiz’ auditions

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Community College is bringing back its production for the spring musical “The Wiz” after an almost two-year break.

It is looking for video auditions to fill out the cast for the famous “Wizard of Oz” spinoff.

The video applications of actors singing and dancing can be submitted online. They are due Dec. 10. Students and any community member over the age of 16 may audition.

The spring musical will open to six showings between April 22 and 24 and April 29 and May 1.