BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A ransomware attack has forced Kellogg Community College to cancel classes at all of its campuses.

According to a message on the school’s website, “the technology issues we have been experiencing were caused by a ransomware attack that continues to affect our systems.”

IRT experts are working to fix the issue. While the investigation continues, the college says all classes will be canceled until the school can safely reopen, hopefully later this week.

In addition to canceling classes, the school says that all students, faculty and staff will be forced to reset their passwords.

“We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner and appreciate your patience and support in the meantime,” the community college’s website said.