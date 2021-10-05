Kellogg Co. workers in Battle Creek, other states to go on strike

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Company employees in Battle Creek are expected to strike as their contract is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.
Four other Kellogg Co. locations — Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Memphis, Tennessee; and Omaha, Nebraska — are also expected to strike.
The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents Kellogg employees, says it has been negotiating “a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits.”
A vote was taken Monday night to finalize a strike.
Kellogg released a statement about the negotiations:
“Kellogg is committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract that reflects the contributions of our employees and helps set our cereal business up for long-term success. Our current proposals not only maintain industry-leading pay and benefits for employees, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement. We remain available to talk with the union at any time and we are prepared for any outcome at contract expiration.”Kris Bahner, Kellogg Company spokesperson