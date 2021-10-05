Kellogg Co. workers in Battle Creek, other states to go on strike

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Company employees in Battle Creek are expected to strike as their contract is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

Four other Kellogg Co. locations — Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Memphis, Tennessee; and Omaha, Nebraska — are also expected to strike.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents Kellogg employees, says it has been negotiating “a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits.”

A vote was taken Monday night to finalize a strike.

Kellogg released a statement about the negotiations: