BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Community College students will return to class Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the school down, the school announced on Tuesday.

The school said it is still investigating the ransomware attack. It also force reset the passwords of all staff and students. Staff and students can now set a new password and set up multi-factor authentication, it said.

Information on changing your password can be found at help.kellogg.edu. The school will also have help at the North Avenue campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The school announced it would be closing on Sunday. KCC said it does not anticipate needing to extend the semester.