BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man at an apartment in Battle Creek in 2021.

On Friday, a jury found Lansing Hodges guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm for shooting and killing 27-year-old Andre Watson.

According to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, he faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison because he was charged as a fourth habitual offender with one qualifying violent felony conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.

The shooting happened on July 28, 2021, at the Arbors of Battle Creek Apartments off of Capital Avenue SW near Beckley Road.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation about loud music and partying in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of gunshots. They soon found Watson. He died at the scene.

A Battle Creek woman was also hurt in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.