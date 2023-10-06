BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek landlord has been found guilty of killing two of his tenants.

On Friday, a jury found Chad Reed, 56, guilty of two counts of open murder for killing Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, in October 2020.

The couple was last seen Oct. 7, 2020. Their bodies were found and identified Oct. 15, 2020 — over a week later.

Courtesy photos of Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird.

Police said Reed admitted he argued with his tenants, shot both of them, then beat and strangled Lepird. Reed said he then wrapped up their bodies and put them in the back of his truck, which he moved into a garage at an abandoned home in the area.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.