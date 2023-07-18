FILE – The ‘Marshall Megasite’ would take over a nearly 2,000-acre space along I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has denied a request for a restraining order that would have blocked the construction of a Ford battery plant in Marshall.

On Monday, the judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction on zoning ordinance changes supporting the Ford Motor Co. BlueOval Battery Park Michigan.

The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance, the group working to move the project forward, celebrated the decision, saying in a statement that it was “a positive step toward a brighter future for Marshall and beyond…”

MAEDA said the development has “broad community support” and touted the jobs it will create.

“We applaud the court for helping to ensure this vital economic development opportunity will continue to move forward in the weeks and months ahead,” the statement said.

The city rezoned 700 acres south of Michigan Avenue between 13 Mile and 15 Mile roads as industrial for the plant.

The organized opposition to the project, the Committee for Marshall-Not the Megasite, challenged that rezoning. It filed a petition to that effect but the city clerk deemed it insufficient. That led the group to file the lawsuit on June 27, calling the clerk’s decision unconstitutional and arguing leaders violated the city charter when they tied an appropriation to the rezoning. It asked for an injunction and for the court to order the city clerk to accept the petition.

“The committee is disappointed that the court did not grant a temporary restraining order on the work being done at the site while waiting for the hearing on the writ of mandamus to accept petition signatures,” the committee said in a Monday statement.

The $3.5 billion, 2,000-acre plant will create about 2,500 jobs in the Marshall area. It will build a new type of battery that aims to help lower the cost of electric vehicles.