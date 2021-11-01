Injured man not cooperating in shooting investigation, BC police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded in Battle Creek early Monday, but they say he’s not being helpful.

The Battle Creek Police Department says two officers were on patrol around 4:15 a.m. when they heard shots in the Washington Heights neighborhood. They then saw a man walking down the street.

The officers went up to him but found him “uncooperative,” police said, so they detained him. They then realized he had been shot twice.

He was also carrying a gun.

Investigators found a shell casing in the area of W. Manchester Street and Jordan Street. They think that’s where the man was actually shot.

The man was hospitalized. Police say he’s not cooperating with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.