Increase in vandalism at Calhoun Co. parks due to ‘social media challenges’

Bathrooms at the Historic Bridge Park in Emmett Township were damaged Friday, Oct. 29. (Calhoun County Department of Parks and Recreation via Facebook)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after vandals damaged the bathrooms at a park near Battle Creek over the weekend.

On Monday, the Calhoun County Department Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the vandalism happened between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday in the bathrooms at the Historic Bridge Park, located off Wattles Road in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

In the post, the parks and recreations department said it’s seeing a rise in reports of vandalism at its parks due to “an increase of social media ‘challenges.’”

Camera footage of the facility was sent to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the case.

No surveillance footage has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.