BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Community College will have its first in-person indoor commencement ceremony since going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 900 graduates from Summer 2021, Fall 2021, Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 will be celebrated during the graduation, which starts at 7 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.

Last year’s ceremony was a drive-thru outdoor event held on campus. The ceremony in 2020 was a virtual commencement.

Interim President Paul Watson II will offer remarks and 2022 graduate Elissa Ferris will offer the commencement speech to the graduating class.

Tickets aren’t needed for the ceremony. Anyone is welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m.