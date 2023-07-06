Demolition of the Capital Avenue Bridge will begin July 7, 2023, according to MDOT.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of I-94 will be closed in Battle Creek over the weekend for bridge work, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Starting at 7 p.m. July 7, I-94 will be closed in both directions for the demolition of the Capital Avenue bridge. Traffic will be detoured on the Capital Avenue ramps.

The demolition is expected to wrap up around 12 p.m. July 9, MDOT said.

During the closure, MDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.

“Friday night is going to be pretty busy for a couple of hours. If you’re driving through there on Saturday, it’s going to be pretty busy, especially midday. But just kind of be prepared,” said Nick Schirripa, MDOT spokesman. “If there’s any other way to go, go the other way. But we have to do it to demolish that bridge.”

On July 10, work will begin to rebuild the Capital Avenue bridge. The project should wrap up around Sept. 23, according to MDOT. There will be posted detours for about 75 days.

The work is part of a three-year project to repave 10 miles of I-94 and repair or rebuild 15 bridges. The larger project will cost around $160 million, MDOT said.