EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of I-94 were shut down near Battle Creek for hours Wednesday morning after a crash involving three semi-trucks.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m., the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said.

Police were told that a westbound semi-truck swerved to avoid what was described as a traffic barrel in the road. The truck hit another semi, shoving it into the concrete barrier and the eastbound lanes. A third semi, this one eastbound, swerve to avoid the second truck and went off the road and into the trees.

One driver was trapped in his truck and had to be freed by firefighters. All three drivers sustained minor injuries, police said. They were hospitalized and released later Wednesday.

Police said between 100 and 125 gallons of diesel fuel spilled because of the crash, so hazmat and county emergency management teams were called in.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 were initially closed at Beadle Lake Road in Emmett Township. Westbound lanes reopened around 8:40 a.m. and all lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

Harper Creek Schools was closed because of the crash affected traffic and busing routes, including the closure of Beadle Lake Road for several hours, police said.