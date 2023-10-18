BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Binder Park Zoo is offering 18 people the chance to name one of its new prairie dogs in exchange for a donation.

This male prairie dog is one of 18 new prairie dogs at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy Binder Park Zoo)

In June, 18 black-tailed prairie dogs — eight males and 10 females — traveled from Kansas to Battle Creek to live in the zoo’s new prairie dog town. Since they arrived, the zoo said the prairie dogs have been hard at work digging in their new habitat.

For a $500 donation, you can name one of the 18 new prairie dogs and become a founder of the prairie dog exhibit. You’ll also get a plush prairie dog and be invited to a special naming celebration, the zoo said.

Prairie dogs will be named on a first-come, first-served basis. All names must be approved by zoo staff.

If you’re interested in naming a prairie dog, you can visit Binder Park Zoo’s website to learn more.