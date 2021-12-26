Homer man arrested after attempting to hit someone with vehicle, fleeing

HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he tried to hit someone with his vehicle in Homer, officials say.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 300 block of E Hamilton Street near S Hillsdale Street in Homer, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a deputy learned a suspect had intentionally tried to hit someone with his vehicle.

The deputy canvassed the area and saw the vehicle fleeing the area on eastbound M-60. Officials say the vehicle was driving at a high speed.

The deputy eventually caught up with him at an address in the 25000 block of M-60, the sheriff’s office says.

They suspect refused to obey commands the deputy gave him, and after back up units arrived the suspect was arrested, officials say.

Officials say the suspect, a man from Homer, faces charges of felonious assault, malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing.