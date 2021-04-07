Home where Battle Creek couple was killed burns for 3rd time

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The home where a Battle Creek couple was killed in 2020 burned for a third time Tuesday night.

The Battle Creek Fire Department confirmed to News 8 Wednesday that the home on Post Avenue near Marjorie Street had a small exterior fire overnight.

Joey Soule, 34, and Jackie Lepird, 31, were killed at the home in October 2020. Their landlord Chad Reed confessed to the killings, police say. Soule and Lepird lived in an upstairs unit and Reed lived on the ground floor.

No one has lived in the house since the double homicide.

Three fires have happened at the home since October 2020. The first happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, shortly after the victims’ bodies were found. The second fire happened around 4 a.m. on March 30.

Authorities said they aren’t certain if the other incidents at the home are connected to Tuesday night’s incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The home of a couple killed in Battle Creek damaged in a fire over a week after their homicides. (Oct. 18, 2020)

Police and fire officials on Tuesday announced they are seeking the public’s help in solving several arsons in Battle Creek

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call BCFD at 269.966.3519.