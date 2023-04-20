ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police who were called to break up a fight in Albion Wednesday night found a man who had been hit by a car and killed. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Albion Department of Public Safety got a call that there was a fight at an apartment complex on Sycamore Street just south of W. Erie Street and that guns may be involved. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd. While trying to break it up, they found the body of a 61-year-old Albion man.

He had been hit by a car behind the apartments, suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene, officers say.

“It appears to be an intentional act,” Albion DPS Chief Scott Kipp told News 8.

Kipp said the man was involved in the fight. His name wasn’t released Thursday.

The car involved was found at the apartments. Police said they identified a suspect but are still looking for him. The suspect’s name wasn’t released. Investigators asked anyone with information to call Detective Billy Lazarus at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.