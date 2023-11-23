BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — There were multiple nonfatal drug overdoses in Battle Creek Thursday, health officials say.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department in a release said the overdoses all happened at the same location in Battle Creek. Health officials believe an opioid was the cause, though it may have involved multiple substances.

The department said health officials are investigating and are “on alert.”

The department is reminding people that — while not using drugs is the best way to avoid overdosing — there are steps you should take if you use drugs, like keeping naloxone readily available.

“Harm reduction precautions such as not using drugs when alone, administering naloxone when a suspected overdose is occurring, and calling 911 are important efforts at this time,” Calhoun County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton said in the release.

Naloxone is available for free through several organizations, including at the dispensing box at the downtown Battle Creek bus and train station, located at 119 McCamly St. near Hamblin Avenue, and at the SHARE Center.

Call 800.781.0353 to access substance use treatment.