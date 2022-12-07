BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.

The teacher was placed on leave in November after a post started circulating on social media alleging misconduct. Harper Creek Community Schools said it was looking into the situation.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Rob Ridgeway said that before the investigation was done, the teacher decided to retire.

“The process and procedures used during the investigation of alleged misconduct maintained the staff members’ due process rights, while considering factual information and evidence,” the letter read in part.

The letter went on to say that the district was committed to ensuring a safe and positive learning environment.