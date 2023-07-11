A new exhibit at the Kids ‘N’ Stiff Children’s Museum in Albion is introduced. (Marshall Community Credit Union)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — An exhibit at the Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum in Albion has gotten a facelift.

Since 2017, the Marshall Community Credit Union had provided children with a hands-on exhibit that would teach them basic banking lessons through a playhouse-sized credit union in the museum. After nearly six years, the display was renovated in June.

“While doing a review of our branded inventory, we noted the structure was likely due for an update, so we reached out to the museum and connected with executive director, Katie Gigliotti,” MCCU marketing director and brand manager Alyssa Jones said in a statement.

The new updated MCCU credit union exhibit at the Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum in Albion. (Marshall Community Credit Union)

The exhibit is set alongside other building displays such as a grocery store, fire station and post office. Some changes to the MCCU exhibit include the addition of graphics of plants, photos and windows.

The idea was to create an environment that is similar to an actual credit union.

“Our goal is to make financial education fun and accessible to all,” MCCU financial coordinator Laura Van Dyke said in a statement. “The mini MCCU enables children to physically experience the credit union and opens up their very first conversations about money with their parents and guardians.”

