Ground broken on new mental health hospital in Battle Creek

A courtesy rendering shows the Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital to be built in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Wednesday on a new Bronson Healthcare mental health hospital in Battle Creek.

The Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital is being constructed in the area of Glenn Cross Road and M-66 on the city’s south side. It’s expected to open in early 2023.

With 96 beds, it will treat adults with conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are very pleased to announce that construction is underway for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital,” Bronson President and CEO Bill Manns said in a statement. “Bronson has a longstanding commitment to advancing the health of the communities we serve and we are proud to make this investment to expand behavioral health offerings in our region.”

The new hospital is the product of a partnership with Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare. Bronson announced the project in June.