BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A four-year, $80,000 grant will continue to support a Promise Scholarship for Branch County residents attending Kellogg Community College.

The scholarship from the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary Foundation helps students get certificates or associate’s degrees in health care and industrial trades. Recipients must have graduated from a Branch County high school or live in Branch County.

Since being created in 2019, 49 students have benefited from Promise Scholarships. This school year’s recipients are studying in the nursing, dental hygiene, physical therapy, radiography and MRI programs.

Those seeking more information about the scholarship can call the KCC Foundation at 269.965.4161.