Gov. Whitmer to visit 2 W. MI vaccination sites today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits a vaccine clinic at Garden City Hospital on Feb. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be visiting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in West Michigan Friday morning.

The governor is scheduled to visit a vaccination site in Battle Creek at 8:30 a.m. then one in Benton Harbor at 10:30 a.m.

The Battle Creek visit will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Michigan has received nearly 4.4 million doses of the vaccine and more than 3.8 million doses had been administered statewide, reaching about 29.6% of the population over the age of 16.

The state has surpassed its goal of an average of 50,000 shots administered per day. The combined average for the first three weeks of March is above 62,000 shots per day.

Everyone in Michigan age 16 and up will be eligible to get vaccinated as of April 5, though some counties have already moved to that stage.

Michigan’s coronavirus case rate continues to trend up after a month on the rise. The positivity rate is now nearly three times the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last month. Michigan now ranks fifth in the nation for the highest case rate and 11th in hospitalizations.