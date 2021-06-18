Golfer seriously injured after tree falls on golf cart in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A golfer went to the hospital with serious injuries after a tree fell on a golf cart in Battle Creek Friday.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Golf Course on E Columbia Avenue near Riverside Drive.

Two golfers were traveling in the golf cart when a tree unexpectedly fell on top of it, trapping the driver, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release.

After 35 minutes firefighters were able to free the driver, who was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

The passenger was able to get out and did not report any injures, BCFD said.