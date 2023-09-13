ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus in Albion Wednesday morning, police say.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Albion Department of Public Safety responded to a report of someone struck by a vehicle on 27 Mile Road near Westover Boulevard, at the entrance to Wildflower Crossing neighborhood.

Arriving officers found a 10-year-old girl who had been hit by a truck driven by a 33-year-old Albion man. She had been waiting for the school bus, police say. First responders gave her medical aid at the scene before she was taken to the hospital.

It is not known exactly what led up to the crash. Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team believe the girl was standing a few feet from the edge of the road when she was hit.

Police encouraged parents to remind their children to stay at least 5 to 10 feet from the road whenever possible and not to approach the bus or road until the bus driver says it’s safe. It also reminded drivers to look out for kids waiting for the bus early in the morning.

Police and deputies are still investigating and say the driver of the truck is being cooperative.