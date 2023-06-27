BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A gas delivery truck leaked up to 250 gallons of gas after being hit by another vehicle in Battle Creek, the Battle Creek Fire Department said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the C-store at North Avenue and East Goodale Avenue, according to firefighters.

While a gas delivery tanker was filling its tank, it was hit by another vehicle, firefighters said. Nobody was hurt, but the truck’s delivery hose and valve were damaged and began to leak fuel, according to the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they hit the emergency shut-off and called for a hazmat response, since the water-fuel mixture was running into storm drains. They created dams to divert the mixture and used oil booms and absorbent pads, the fire department said.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said up to 250 gallons of gasoline leaked because of the crash. The city’s Department of Public Works and an environmental clean-up company were both contacted.

When nearby drainage points were checked, they did not find any signs of fuel, according to firefighters.