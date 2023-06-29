BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A box of free Narcan kits has been installed in downtown Battle Creek amid opioid overdoses in Calhoun County, according to the Substance Abuse Council.

The box holds 100 free kits of naxolone, also known as Narcan, which reverses an opioid overdose. Each kit includes three doses, gloves, facemask and resources to find treatment inside. Anyone who needs one can take a kit.

The box was installed at the bus and train station in downtown Battle Creek at 119 McCamly Street. That station is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day of the week.

The Substance Abuse Council believes the community needs more access to Narcan because of increasing overdoses in the county from fentanyl-laced drugs. When administered, Narcan restores normal breathing and can save the life of a person experiencing an opioid overdose.

“It is vital to get this into the hands of family members, friends, and community members who know or are around those in active addiction,” the Substance Abuse Council said in a release.

After receiving Narcan, someone experiencing an opioid overdose still needs emergency treatment, according to the council. A Good Samaritan law passed in Michigan protects people who call 911 for an overdose from being arrested for certain drug-related crimes or being searched.

For more information on how to use Narcan when someone is overdosing, contact the Calhoun County Health Department at 269.969.6370. The department staff can offer training to make sure people know how to store and use Narcan. A training video and other educational resources are available from the Substance Abuse Council.

You can also get free Narcan at several other locations, including Summit Pointe, the SHARE Center and the Alano Club. More boxes will be installed in Albion and Marshall this summer, the Substance Abuse Council said.