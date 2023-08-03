EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two intersections along M-311 near Battle Creek will become four-way stops.

Right now, only traffic on M-311 has to stop at B Drive North and B Drive South. But new signs will require B Drive North and South traffic to stop, too.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the intersections will become four-way stops the week of Aug. 14.

“Motorists are advised to be aware of the new traffic patterns and be alert to changes at these intersections,” the agency said in a statement.

MDOT said the two intersections see 11,500 vehicles daily.

The project, which will add the new stop signs and upgrade the flashing light at B Drive North, will cost $49,500.