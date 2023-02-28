ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College named Todd Hibbs as its next athletic director Tuesday.

Hibbs joins Albion after serving as the head wrestling coach and then assistant athletic director at Alma College. While at Alma, the school ranked as high as second in academic standing for a Division III program and boasted eight National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-Americans.

“Todd has demonstrated the depth of his skills and was such a great fit for this position. We look forward to great things as he helps Albion athletics continue its strong winning traditions,” Interim President of Albion College Joe Calvaruso said in a statement.

Hibbs will be taking over permanently from former AD Melissa Walton, who resigned in November 2022. Assistant AD for Athletic Training Andy Lawrence has been filling in on an interim basis since then.

“I am eager to lead from a position of knowing that excellence is achievable, when individuals, despite differences, can come together and choose daily to live the lifestyle of champions,” Hibbs said in a statement.

The new AD is a graduate of the University of Mount Union with a degree in biology and a master’s degree in health education and human performance from Michigan State University. Hibbs is also currently working on his doctorate from Central Michigan University.

He will officially take over as AD on April 1.