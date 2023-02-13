FILE – The ‘Marshall Megasite’ would take over a nearly 2,000-acre space along I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township.

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This afternoon, Ford Motor Co. is expected to confirm a joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall.

Ford has scheduled a 1:45 p.m. news conference near Detroit to discuss how it “is working to scale EVs quickly and, ultimately, make the more accessible to customers.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to be there with Ford CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chair Bill Ford. The news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

Crain’s Detroit Business reported last week the focus of the news conference was to announce the plant at the ‘Marshall megasite,’ which covers 2,000 acres in the area of I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township. The $3.5 billion plant would create 2,500 jobs.

“In terms of this scale and size from a plant perspective, it’s a big deal,” Mike Wall, an auto analyst with IHS Markit, told News 8. “A very big deal.”

Ford is reportedly teaming up with CATL, a China-based battery maker. The automaker was interested in building the plant in Virginia, but that state’s governor shot down the plan because of CATL’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“This kind of investment, they don’t just grow on trees,” Wall said. “These are something we need to court.”