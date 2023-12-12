BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say they rescued a woman who was trapped in her Battle Creek apartment during a fire.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South 22nd Street, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters said they rescued the woman, who was unresponsive, and performed CPR on her. She was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, BCFD said Tuesday.

Correction: While the Battle Creek Fire Department initially said the fire was located on North 22nd Street, the department later clarified that it actually took place on South 22nd Street. The article has been updated to reflect this information.