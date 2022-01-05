Firefighters: Barn fire kills animals near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are investigating a barn fire that killed several animals early Wednesday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on 11 Mile Road near Battle Creek. Emergency crews from Emmett, Marshall, and Pennfield townships were on the scene for almost three hours putting out the fire.

The barn housed several exotic and assorted animals such as rabbits, ferrets and a kangaroo. Several animals died in the fire, according to fire officials, though they didn’t specify which.

This fire remains under investigation, but firefighters say it may have been caused by heaters put in the barn to keep the animals warm. No foul play is suspected, officials say.