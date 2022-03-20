BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was injured after a fire Saturday in Battle Creek, officials say.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Rolling Drive near O Drive N at a single family trailer, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release.

When firefighters arrive on scene, flames were coming out of one of the bedroom windows, BCFD said. They were able to quickly gain control of the fire, but the floor later collapsed, injuring a firefighter.

The firefighter had minor injuries and was not brought to a hospital, the fire department said.

No one else was hurt.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused around $70,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family, BCFD said.