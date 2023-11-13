BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious fire in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Oneita Street between Parkway Drive and Greenwood Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the fire department said they found a rubbish pile on fire outside of the house. The firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, and it was contained to the outside of the home, according to a news release.

There were no reports of injuries.

The fire department said the fire is considered suspicious, and it’s working with the Battle Creek Police Department to determine the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 269.966.3521.