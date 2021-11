The scene of a house fire on Bauman Road in Bedford Township on Nov. 30, 2021. (Aaron Jordan/WOOD TV8)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house was destroyed but no one hurt in a fire north of Battle Creek Tuesday,

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Bauman Road south of Halbert Road, on the west side of Saint Marys Lake in Bedford Township.

The Bedford Township Fire Department says the house was vacant at the time, so a neighbor called to report the fire.

It started in the garage, firefighters said, before spreading to the home. The home is a total loss.