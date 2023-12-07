BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No people were hurt, but four cats were found dead early Thursday morning after a Battle Creek house fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded around 3:10 a.m. to a fire on the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue, near Goguac Street.

The first unit on scene found smoke coming from the home and extinguished the fire, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

No people were in the home, but firefighters said they found four cats dead in the basement.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating.