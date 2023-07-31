BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a Saturday evening fire at a vacant home in Battle Creek that appears to be arson.

Around 6:20 p.m., crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department were sent to a vacant home on Boardman Avenue near Upton Avenue after receiving reports about a fire.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the front porch and quickly extinguished the fire. Several other areas inside the home were also smoldering.

No one was in the boarded-up home at the time of the fire.

The fire department said that the fire appears to be intentionally set. It is being investigated by the Fire Marshal and the Battle Creek Police Department.

The fire remains under investigation.