BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Students and staff are all safe after a small fire broke out at Battle Creek Central High School Monday morning.

The district says school administrators and staff acted quickly and called emergency responders. Students were dismissed early at 11 a.m. from the high school and BC STEM.

Cleanup and maintenance crews are working to make the building safe and useable as soon as possible.

Authorities have not stated how the fire started.